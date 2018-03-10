Microsoft Should be Subjected to Antitrust Action For an Extensive Network of Patent Blackmail, But With a Lobbyist in Charge (Trump Appointee) Don't Hold Your Breath

While it seems unlikely that renewed antitrust action will be invoked against Microsoft, there's ample evidence that Microsoft continues to feed patent trolls while offering 'protection' from them (e.g. in the form of "Azure IP Advantage," which echoes the Microsoft/Novell strategy for collecting what they called "patent royalties" one decade ago)

Complete Story

Related Stories: