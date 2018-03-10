Microsoft Should be Subjected to Antitrust Action For an Extensive Network of Patent Blackmail, But With a Lobbyist in Charge (Trump Appointee) Don't Hold Your Breath
Mar 05, 2018, 06:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Roy Schestowitz)
While it seems unlikely that renewed antitrust action will be invoked against Microsoft, there's ample evidence that Microsoft continues to feed patent trolls while offering 'protection' from them (e.g. in the form of "Azure IP Advantage," which echoes the Microsoft/Novell strategy for collecting what they called "patent royalties" one decade ago)
Complete Story
Related Stories:
- Growing Threat to Free/Libre Software From Software Patents: Apple, Microsoft and Nokia Charge Ahead(Aug 02, 2017)
- Microsoft-Connected Patent Trolls Continue to File New Lawsuits and Collect Patents for Further Litigation Purposes(Oct 04, 2017)
- Microsoft's Patent Extortion Against Linux Now Targets Watches With Linux on Them(Apr 04, 2017)
- Microsoft Lobbying, the EPO, and Software Patents Disguised as 'Internet of Things'(Oct 09, 2017)
- Many Patents Are Being Passed to Android-Hostile Patent Trolls (by the Thousands) and Microsoft is in the Shadows(Aug 29, 2017)
- Microsoft's Patent Blackmail Against Samsung Part of a Strategy of Divide and Conquer Against Android(Apr 03, 2017)
- Patent Attacks on GNU/Linux Devices, Courtesy of Philips, Ericsson, Microsoft and Its Patent Trolls(Apr 05, 2017)