dcsimg
Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

Microsoft Uses LOT Network to Spread Lies and Promote Its Protection Racket

Oct 05, 2018, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Roy Schestowitz)

A Red Hat- and Google-centric aggregator of software patents adds Microsoft as a member even though Microsoft continues to arm and fund patent trolls; the main/net effect of this move appears to be promotion of "Azure IP Advantage" (protection from Microsoft's trolls as long as one pays Microsoft monthly fees)

Complete Story

Related Stories: