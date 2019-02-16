No, you can't take open-source code back

This issue of whether you can pull code from an open-source program under the GPLv2 keeps coming up. In the last go-around, some people argued they could take their code out of Linux. Richard M. Stallman, author of the GPLv2 -- the open-source license that governs Linux -- but no fan of Linux, replied: "The developers of Linux, or any free program, can remove any and all code, at any time, without giving a reason. However, this doesn't force others to delete that code from their own versions of the program."

