Old Linus Torvalds is back: Linux page caching sparks 'bulls**t' outburst

Torvalds' post-hiatus outburst was directed at Dave Chinner, an Australian programmer who maintains the Silicon Graphics (SGI)-created XFS file system supported by many Linux distros.

"Bullshit, Dave," Torvalds told Chinner on a mailing list.

Complete Story

Related Stories: