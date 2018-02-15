Open Source 101: A Beginner's Way to Learn Open Source

Enterprise level open source conferences, and conferences centered around single open source projects, are a great way to learn open source -- with one caveat. Most conferences don't offer much for those new to open source. Most workshops are for folks who are already working in the field and who are attending the conference to increase their skill sets. There might be a few entry level workshops on open source business models or licensing issues, but the vast majority of technical workshops are designed for folks who already have hands-on experience.

