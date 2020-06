Purge your Gmail inbox with this python script

My gmail inbox is full. Cleansing almost 400k of emails from my inbox manually is impossible, so I decided to put into usage a very useful Python script which I found on Github after hours of research. Being able to run the script in the background, I managed to cleanse almost 22k emails in a 4 hours period of time. Although not the best tool available, the fact it is open source and free, makes it the best option for my own case.

