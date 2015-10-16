dcsimg
Red Hat Ansible Engine 2.6 Boosts Multicloud DevOps Capabilities

Jul 19, 2018, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)

New features in Ansible Engine 2.6 support automation across multicloud application deployments. Enhanced networking features in Ansible now makes it easier for organizations to support different types of Software Defined Networking (SDN). Additionally, Red Hat has boosted support for Microsoft Windows environments in the new Ansible update.

