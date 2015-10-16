Red Hat Ansible Engine 2.6 Boosts Multicloud DevOps Capabilities
Jul 19, 2018
New features in Ansible Engine 2.6 support automation across multicloud application deployments. Enhanced networking features in Ansible now makes it easier for organizations to support different types of Software Defined Networking (SDN). Additionally, Red Hat has boosted support for Microsoft Windows environments in the new Ansible update.
