Red Hat dev questions why older Linux kernels are patched quietly
Sep 12, 2018
A Linux developer who works for the biggest open source vendor Red Hat has questioned why security holes in older Linux kernels - those that are listed as having long-term support - are being quietly patched by senior kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman, who is more or less deputy to Linux creator Linus Torvalds, without issuing the standard CVE advisories.
