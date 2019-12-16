RISC-V Foundation Says Goodbye to the United States

For over thirty years U.S. companies have enjoyed a home court advantage in developing information and communications technology (ICT) standards. Specifically, the overwhelming majority of the more than five hundred consortia founded over the last thirty-five years to develop ICT standards have been formed under U.S. laws and headquartered in the U.S. That???s hardly a surprise because the vast majority of the companies that founded these same consortia were also American companies. Now the times may be a-changing, as European, Chinese and others lose patience with US border restrictions, personal information handling, and now policies against Huawei take their toll on the tolerance of non-American participants. Last week one open hardware project decided it had had enough. The question now is whether other projects will follow.

