The clearest sign of AWS' open source success wasn't built by Amazon

One clear indicator of open source "wokeness" isn't always what a company contributes, but what it enables others to build. This seems to be the message from Weaveworks' delicious new Weave Ignite, an "open source VM with a container UX and built-in GitOps management." Built on Firecracker, AWS' lightweight, open source virtualization technology for running multi-tenant container workloads, Ignite offers a serious upgrade of the virtualization experience for developers. It's incredibly cool technology, while also being a key indicator that, yes, AWS just might understand how the open source game is played, after all.
