To capture more of the desktop market, Linux needs to target the average user

For the longest time, the Linux community needed zealots—those ready to spread the word and fight the FUD being spewed by the likes of Microsoft. Those times are long gone, and now the Linux desktop no longer needs zealots, but users.

It needs a community that doesn't bother mentioning the fact there's a command line. Instead it needs to show off all the glorious GUI tools available—tools like Firefox, LibreOffice, GIMP, Thunderbird, tools that actually allow users to do work or entertain themselves, without having to jump through hoops to get them working out of the box.

