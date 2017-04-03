Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

To Understand the Protection Racket Look Not at Microsoft But at Patent Trolls Which It Sponsors

Feb 10, 2018, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Roy Schestowitz)

An outline of patent activities which are connected to Microsoft, including the protection racket known as Azure IP Advantage

Complete Story

Related Stories: