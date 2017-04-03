To Understand the Protection Racket Look Not at Microsoft But at Patent Trolls Which It Sponsors
Feb 10, 2018, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Roy Schestowitz)
An outline of patent activities which are connected to Microsoft, including the protection racket known as Azure IP Advantage
Complete Story
Related Stories:
- Growing Threat to Free/Libre Software From Software Patents: Apple, Microsoft and Nokia Charge Ahead(Aug 02, 2017)
- Microsoft-Connected Patent Trolls Continue to File New Lawsuits and Collect Patents for Further Litigation Purposes(Oct 04, 2017)
- Microsoft's Patent Extortion Against Linux Now Targets Watches With Linux on Them(Apr 04, 2017)
- Microsoft Lobbying, the EPO, and Software Patents Disguised as 'Internet of Things'(Oct 09, 2017)
- Many Patents Are Being Passed to Android-Hostile Patent Trolls (by the Thousands) and Microsoft is in the Shadows(Aug 29, 2017)
- Microsoft's Patent Blackmail Against Samsung Part of a Strategy of Divide and Conquer Against Android(Apr 03, 2017)
- Patent Attacks on GNU/Linux Devices, Courtesy of Philips, Ericsson, Microsoft and Its Patent Trolls(Apr 05, 2017)