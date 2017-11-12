What's Next for IT Innovation at Red Hat?

As a company, Red Hat is involved in many different areas of IT that make use of its Linux operating system as a base. helps to lead and provide direction on many of those different areas of IT, is Red Hat, VP and CTO, Chris Wright.



Wright has been with Red Hat since 2005 and was and was officially promoted to the role of CTO in October 2017. Wright is only the second CTO in Red Hat's history, following Brian Stevens who held the position from 2001 until 2014, when he left to join Google.





