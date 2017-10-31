Why I love technical debt

WEBINAR: On-demand webcast How to Boost Database Development Productivity on Linux, Docker, and Kubernetes with Microsoft SQL Server 2017 REGISTER >

This is not necessarily the title you'd expect for an article, I guess,* but I'm a fan of technical debt. There are two reasons for this: a Bad Reason and a Good Reason. I'll be upfront about the Bad Reason first, then explain why even that isn't really a reason to love it. I'll then tackle the Good Reason, and you'll nod along in agreement.

Complete Story