Why Red Hat Invested $250M in CoreOS to Advance Kubernetes

For the last three years or so, Red Hat has been on a collision course with CoreOS, with both firms aiming to grow their respective Kubernetes platform. On Jan. 30 the competition between the two firms ended, with CoreOS agreeing to be acquired by Red Hat in a $250 million deal.



CoreOS didn't start out as a Kubernetes platform vendor, but then again neither did Red Hat.

