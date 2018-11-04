Will Red Hat Survive IBM Ownership?

Big Blue plans to use both Red Hat's name and expertise to help convince potential enterprise customers that it is the company to choose to reshape legacy on-premises infrastructure to a hybrid cloud approach, utilizing modern cloud native technologies -- an area where Red Hat is a leader and IBM is sorely lacking.

In addition, it'll most likely take advantage of the new acquisition to further optimize RHEL and the rest of the Red Hat stack for its servers, especially its mainframe offerings which have seen a considerable uptake since the introduction of the LinuxONE line.

