Bodhi Linux 6.0 Released with Fresh New Look, Based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS

Last year in March, I talked here on 9to5Linux about Bodhi Linux's new maintainer Robert Wiley that took over the awesome work done by Jeff Hoogland and the first release that he published under his maintenance, Bodhi Linux 5.1, after a year and a half of hard work. Now, thirteen months later, the Bodhi Linux team led by Robert Wiley is still small, but they released a major version, Bodhi Linux 6.0, which is derived from the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system. This comes as a major update since the previous version was based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).

