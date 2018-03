Aqua Expands Container Security Platform with MicroEnforcer Technology

Aqua Security launched the 3.0 version of its namesake container security platform on March 7, refocussing the product on providing Kubernetes cloud native enterprise security controls.



Aqua was originally focussed on just Docker container deployments and with the new 3.0 update is providing a series of capabilities that are aligned with Kubernetes deployments. Looking beyond just Kubernetes, Aqua 3.0 also has a new capability called the MicroEnforcer which is aimed at emerging forms of lightweight container deployments such as the AWS Fargate service.





Complete Story

Related Stories: