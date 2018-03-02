Brave Browser Shields Users From Trackers, Rewards Publishers

Online advertising blockers have become increasingly popular in recent years as a way for end-users to help speed up websites and improve security.

The Brave web browser includes an integrated set of blocking and security technologies, grouped under the name Shields, to protect its users. Brave, which was co-founded by Mozilla co-founder Brendan Eich, goes a step further than just blocking advertisements, it also provides a blockchain based approach to help reward publishers with a cryptocurrency it calls the Basic Attention Token (BAT).

