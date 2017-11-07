CAINE 9.0 Linux Expands Forensic Investigation Security Capabilities

There are many different security-focused Linux distribution in the market today, among them is CAINE, which updated to version 9.0 on Oct 25. CAINE is an acronym for Computer Aided INvestigative Environment and is a Linux distribution for forensic investigators.

Instead of penetration testing tools, CAINE is loaded with applications and tools to help investigators find the clues and data points that are required for computer security forensics.

Complete Story

Related Stories: