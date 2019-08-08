Captain, we've detected a disturbance in space-time. It's coming from Earth. Someone audited the Kubernetes source

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) today released a security audit of Kubernetes, the widely used container orchestration software, and the findings are about what you'd expect for a project with about two million lines of code: there are plenty of flaws that need to be addressed.

The CNCF engaged two security firms, Trail of Bits and Atredis Partners, to poke around Kubernetes code over the course of four months. The companies looked at Kubernetes components involved in networking, cryptography, authentication, authorization, secrets management, and multi-tenancy.

Complete Story



