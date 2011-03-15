Chef Launches InSpec 2.0 to Improve Security Compliance Automation

DevOps vendor Chef announced on Feb. 20 the latest edition of its open-source InSpec compliance tool in an effort to accelerate and enable a DevSecOps approach to IT security.

The emerging discipline of DevSecOps (Developer Security Operations) involves using programmatic constructs and automation to improve and scale IT security. With InSpec 2.0, organizations can define policy profiles for IT infrastructure that is both on-premises and in the cloud.

Complete Story

Related Stories: