Chef Launches InSpec 2.0 to Improve Security Compliance Automation

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Chef Launches InSpec 2.0 to Improve Security Compliance AutomationFeb 20, 2018, 19:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)
DevOps vendor Chef announced on Feb. 20 the latest edition of its open-source InSpec compliance tool in an effort to accelerate and enable a DevSecOps approach to IT security.
The emerging discipline of DevSecOps (Developer Security Operations) involves using programmatic constructs and automation to improve and scale IT security. With InSpec 2.0, organizations can define policy profiles for IT infrastructure that is both on-premises and in the cloud.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)