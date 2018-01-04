CloudLinux's KernelCare Promises to Fix Meltdown and Spectre Flaws without Reboots

Meltdown and Spectre affect the kernel and other components of a Linux-based operating system, including QEMU, Xen, Nvidia graphics drivers, as well as web browsers like Firefox, Chrome, and Opera. To patch your Linux computer against these bugs that affect billions of devices, requires you to reboot your systems, but not with KernelCare, a commercial live patching service from CloudLinux. According to CloudLinux, KernelCare is now capable of live patching the Meltdown vulnerability and the first variant of the Spectre exploit on CloudLinux 7 series of operating systems, as well as Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, CentOS 7 and CentOS 7 Plus, and Proxmox Virtual Environment 3.10.

Complete Story

Related Stories: