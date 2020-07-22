Could Your Router Be The Biggest Security Flaw in Your Linux System?

Is your home router leaving your network vulnerable to attack? New research suggests that this worrisome scenario is more likely than you may have thought. A Fraunhofer Institute for Communication (FKIE) report reveals that the firmware used in a large number of popular home routers is susceptible to malware and other serious exploits. We explored the importance of prioritizing network security in a recent LinuxSecurity.com feature article: Top Tips for Securing Your Linux System in 2020, and thought it was important to dive deeper into the topic given these critical new findings.

