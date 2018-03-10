Deepfence Emerges from Stealth with Container Security Platform

Sandeep Lahane has been been quietly building his container security startup Deepfence since 2016. On Feb. 13, Deepfence emerged from its stealth mode, announcing the company's Security as a Microservice technology for container security.

The Deepfence approach uses what the company refers to a a lightweight sidecar container, which runs alongside an organization's existing Docker and Kubernetes container deployments.

