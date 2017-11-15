EAP-TLS Detailed as WiFi Security Best Practice at SecTor

TORONTO — There are a lot of different ways to hack a WiFi network. Many of those ways were demonstrated by Gabriel Ryan, security engineer at security firm Gotham Digital Science as the SecTor conference here.



During his session titled, The Black Art of Wireless Post-Exploitation', Ryan demonstrated the new EAPhammer tool that he created to hack WPA2-Enterprise networks. He also detailed new attack methods to bypass misconfigured WPA2 WiFi networks, including a wireless pivot attack. While there are no shortage of different attack methods, Ryan also strongly advocated for the use of the EAP-TLS protocol, to effectively mitigate against multiple forms of WiFi attack.



