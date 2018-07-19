|
EncryptPad: Encrypted Text Editor For Your Secrets
Jul 18, 2018
EncryptPad is a simple, free and open source text editor that encrypts saved text files and allows protecting them with passwords, key files, or both. It's available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. The application comes with a GUI as well as a command line interface, and it also offers a tool for encrypting and decrypting binary files.
