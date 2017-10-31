Francisco Partners Acquires Comodo's SSL/TLS Certificate Authority Business

|
Francisco Partners Acquires Comodo's SSL/TLS Certificate Authority BusinessOct 31, 2017
Private equity firm Francisco Partners announced on Oct. 31 that it has acquired the SSL/TLS Certificate Authority (CA) business from security firm Comodo Group. Financial terms of the deal are not being publicly disclosed.
"This is a carve-out of the Comodo SSL business, which is now going to be a separate legal and operational entity," Bill Holtz, CEO of Comodo CA told eWEEK.
