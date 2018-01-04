Google Patches Chromebooks Against Meltdown/Spectre, Adds New Chrome OS Features

Besides the usual security improvements and bug fixes, the latest Chrome OS 64 release includes several new features that are worth mentioning, such as the ability to take screenshots by simultaneously pressing the Power and Volume Down buttons on your Chromebook with a 360-degree hinge. Google promised this feature a while ago, but now it's finally here for most Chromebook owners, giving them an Android-like screenshot functionality. In addition, Google has revamped the Intent Picker for Play Applications in Chrome OS 64, presenting users with the same window by default, but with an override.

