Google Patches KRACK WiFi Flaw in Android November Security Update

Multiple vendors including Microsoft, Aruba, Cisco, Red Hat, Juniper Networks, ZyXEL and Intel had KRACK patches available on Oct. 16. Apple was a late laggard to the KRACK patch, releasing an update on Oct. 31, though Apple was still able to release a patch a week before Google.

Complete Story

Related Stories: