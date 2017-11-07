Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

Google Patches KRACK WiFi Flaw in Android November Security Update

Nov 07, 2017, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)

Multiple vendors including Microsoft, Aruba, Cisco, Red Hat, Juniper Networks, ZyXEL and Intel had KRACK patches available on Oct. 16. Apple was a late laggard to the KRACK patch, releasing an update on Oct. 31, though Apple was still able to release a patch a week before Google.

Complete Story

Related Stories: