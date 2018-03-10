Google Releases March 2018's Android Security Patch for Pixel and Nexus Devices

The search giant has recently updated its Android Security Bulletin for March 2018 to inform OEMs and end-users about the security patch levels it released, namely 2018-03-01 and 2018-03-05, which address a total of 37 critical vulnerabilities and bugs for the media framework, kernel, as well as NVIDIA and Qualcomm components. As expected, Google's supported devices are the first to get March 2018's Android Security Patch. The security started rolling out via the OTA (Over-the-Air) update system to Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X devices running the latest Android 8.1 Oreo mobile operating system, but the factory images can also be downloaded from Google's website.

