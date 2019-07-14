Hardening Linux for Production Use

A standard server or minimal install (CentOS) provides you with a secure server system, but its production usefulness is very limited. To make a server production ready, you’ll have to install software such as web services, DNS, DHCP, Samba/CIFS, print services, and databases. Because these services communicate over the network, security vulnerabilities are an inevitability. Exposing any service provides an attack vector. However, there are actions you can take to protect your systems and your data from attacks
Advertiser Disclosure:
Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which QuinStreet receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. QuinStreet does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.