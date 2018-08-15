By submitting your information, you agree that linuxtoday.com may send you linuxtoday offers via email, phone and text message, as well as email offers about other products and services that linuxtoday believes may be of interest to you. linuxtoday will process your information in accordance with the Quinstreet Privacy Policy .

How Netflix Secures AWS Cloud Credentials

Netflix has long been the poster child for being an "all-in-the-cloud" organization. The streaming media service relies on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for infrastructure and computing resources that it uses to operate.

With AWS being a public cloud, resources can be shared and there are also multiple sets of credentials and access for resources that could potentially be a risk for a large user like Netflix, making the company a pioneer in cloud security too.

