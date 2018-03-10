How to Defend Servers Against Cryptojacking

Cryptojacking has become one of the most active and pervasive threats in recent years. In a cryptojacking attack, a cryptocurrency mining script is injected into a server or a webpage to take advantage of the victim system's CPU power.

The first article in this series defined cryptojacking and why it is a cybersecurity risk. In this article, we'll outline how organizations can defend themselves from cryptojacking and take proactive steps to reducee the risk of becoming an unwitting accomplice to a cryptojacking attack.

