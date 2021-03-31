How to Encrypt Files on Linux

In our increasingly digital society, protecting the privacy of sensitive data and our behavior online is a universal concern. Many users switch to Linux for its superior privacy features and the excellent selection of privacy-focused distros that it offers.

Regardless of the OS you are using, encryption is a critical element of digital privacy. In this article, we explore the best and most reliable methods of file encryption on Linux. Our experts have firsthand experience using these programs and understand the technology behind them, equipping us with the knowledge to help you securely encrypt files on your Linux system and avoid common pitfalls associated with Linux file encryption.

Complete Story



