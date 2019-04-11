How to Setup Two-Factor Authentication (Google Authenticator) for SSH Logins

(Other stories by Tecmint

By default, SSH already uses a secure data communication between remote machines, but if you want to add some extra security layer to your SSH connections, you can add a Google Authenticator (two-factor authentication) module that allows you to enter a random one-time password (TOTP) verification code while connecting to SSH servers. You???ll have to enter the verification code from your smartphone or PC when you connect.

Complete Story

Related Stories: