IBM Launches Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) Toolkit for Linux

Previously available for macOS and iOS, IBM's Fully Homomorphic Encryption toolkit is now available on Linux too. It's packaged as Docker containers with three editions for CentOS Linux, Fedora Linux and Ubuntu Linux. What's so special about the Fully Homomorphic Encryption technology? Well, it makes it possible to protect your data at rest and in-flight with pervasive encryption. More specifically, FHE helps protect your data at all times without ever decrypting it.

