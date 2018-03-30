Install SquidGuard with Squid proxy server : Complete guide

(Other stories by Shusain

SquidGuard is a free and open-source application, which is basically used as a URL redirectore software, which we can use to managing access to websites. Squidguard uses blacklists to control access to websites & define the website to which URL has to be redirected. We have option to create a custom blacklist or can use one of many available on the internet.

Complete Story