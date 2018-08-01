IPFire Hardened Linux Firewall Distribution Gets Major Update, Here's What's New

|
IPFire Hardened Linux Firewall Distribution Gets Major Update, Here's What's NewJul 31, 2018, 12:00 (0 Talkback[s])
The most prominent new feature in IPFire 2.21 Core Update 122 is the Linux 4.14.50 kernel, which contains mitigations for both the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities on various hardware architectures, along with a microcode firmware update for Intel processors. However, the grsecurity patches for the Linux kernel were removed due to them being incompatible with this kerenel.
