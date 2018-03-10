Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Is Now Available in the Windows 10 Store for WSL

At the request of the community, Microsoft made it possible to download and install Kali Linux directly from the Windows 10 Store on its Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) feature, which needs to be enabled on your Windows 10 machine before attempting to run Kali Linux. To enable WSL feature on Windows 10, all you have to do is to open PowerShell as Administrator and run the "Enable-WindowsOptionalFeature -Online -FeatureName Microsoft-Windows-Subsystem-Linux" command. Restart your computer and then download and install Kali Linux from the Windows Store.

Complete Story

Related Stories: