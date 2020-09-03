Linux Mint's Warpinator Is Now Available as a Flatpak for All Linux Distros

One of the attractions of the Linux Mint 20 Ulyana release was Warpinator, a small utility that makes file sharing on the local network a breeze, and it also provides encryption so no one can intercept your network transfers. Warpinator was also recently ported to the LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 4 operating system. Warpinator is made by the Linux Mint team for Linux Mint, and, until now, there was no way to install it on other GNU/Linux distributions. But, as of today, Warpinator is available as a Flatpak app that you can install on virtually any Linux distro that supports the Flatpak universal binary format.

