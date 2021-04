NAME:WRECK ALERT: New DNS Vulnerabilities Have the Potential to Impact Millions of Devices

Forescout Research Labs, in partnership with JSOF, has disclosed a new set of DNS vulnerabilities, dubbed NAME:WRECK.

These vulnerabilities affect four popular TCP/IP stacks—namely FreeBSD, IPnet, Nucleus NET and NetX—which are commonly present in well-known IT software and popular IoT/OT firmware. and have the potential to impact millions of IoT devices around the world.

