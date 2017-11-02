pfSense 2.3.5 Security Update Addresses WPA2 KRACK Issue, Improves WebGUI

pfSense 2.3.5 is a maintenance and bugfix release for the pfSense 2.3 stable series of the world's most trusted open source firewall, and it's here to patch a few critical security vulnerabilities, including that nasty WPA2 KRACK (Key Reinstallation Attack) issue. It also addresses an XSS vulnerability in the RRD graphs, bumps the version number for some core components, including cURL, Perl, and Dnsmasq, to fix more security issues, and improves the web-based interface with a bunch of goodies.

