Purism to Beef Up Privacy of Its Linux Devices with Private Internet Access VPN

Known for its anonymous virtual private network solutions supporting several VPN technologies like OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP/IPsec, and SOCKS5, Private Internet Access (PIA) is the gold standard of VPNs, and Purism has just become its first OEM partner to offer PIA's VPN services in all of its devices by default. Purism plans to integrate Private Internet Access's VPN services by default within its Debian-based PureOS operating system, which ships pre-installed with the Librem 13 and Librem 15 laptops. Of course, the company also aims to add a similar VPN solution in the privacy-focused Librem 5 phone, which is expected to hit the shelves in Q3 2019.

