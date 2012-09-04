Qubes Desktop Tips

Generally speaking, it's a good idea to separate your personal and work environments completely on different machines. It's better for security, because if your personal machine gets hacked, you don't risk infecting your work environment and vice versa. Of course, if for some reason you don't have the luxury of two machines, or if you want to set up a travel laptop that's configured both with your work and personal settings (like I've mentioned in prior articles), you'll want some way to switch between work and personal modes.

