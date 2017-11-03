Synopsys Set to Acquire Black Duck Software for $565M

|
Synopsys Set to Acquire Black Duck Software for $565MNov 03, 2017, 07:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Software integrity vendor Synopsys announced on Nov. 1 that it is acquiring privately held Black Duck Software for $565 million, in a deal that is expected to close in December 2017.
Black Duck Software develops a software composition analysis platform that is used by organizations to help understand and secure their open-source software development efforts and deployments. The company was founded in 2002 and had raised approximately $75.5 million in venture funding.
