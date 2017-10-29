Ubuntu-Based CAINE 9.0 "Quantum" GNU/Linux Operating System Lands with New Tools

Coming almost a year after the CAINE 8.0 "Blazar" release, CAINE 9.0 "Quantum" introduces numerous new programs, scripts, and tools, among which we can mention VolDiff, The Harvester, NBTempoX, SafeCopy, RegRipper, PFF tools, pListUtil, Mouseemu, Tinfoleak, regfmount, Infoga, OSINT, WinAudit, and MWSnap. It also includes the popular TestDisk and PhotoRec data recovery tools, an NTFS Journal viewer, Windows File Analyzer, Arsenal Image Mounter, FTK Imager, USB Write Protector, JpegView, NBTempoW, the Nirsoft suite and launcher, as well as the VLC Media Player application as default video player.

