What's new in SSHGuard 2.1

Current Newswire:
What's new in SSHGuard 2.1Oct 31, 2017, 08:00 (0 Talkback[s])
SSHGuard 2.1 was released today and the brute-force login protection utility added support for the nftables firewall backend, new services including WordPress and Cockpit, and added support for blocking subnet.
