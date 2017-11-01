WordPress 4.8.3 Fixes Critical SQL Injection Vulnerability

Boo! On Oct. 31, the open-source WordPress content management (CMS) and blogging platform released its 4.8.3 update, patching a frightening SQL Injection security vulnerability that was left open for weeks.

"WordPress versions 4.8.2 and earlier are affected by an issue where $wpdb->prepare() can create unexpected and unsafe queries leading to potential SQL injection (SQLi)," WordPress developer Gary Pendergast wrote in the release announcement. "WordPress core is not directly vulnerable to this issue, but we’ve added hardening to prevent plugins and themes from accidentally causing a vulnerability."

