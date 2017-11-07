4 Tools to Manage EXT2, EXT3 and EXT4 Health in Linux

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
4 Tools to Manage EXT2, EXT3 and EXT4 Health in LinuxNov 06, 2017, 23:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Ravi Saive)
A filesystem is a data structure that helps to control how data is stored and retrieved on a computer system. A filesystem can also be considered as a physical (or extended) partition on a disk. If not well maintained and regularly monitored, it can become damaged or corrupted in the long run, in so many different ways.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)